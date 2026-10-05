Patent Eligibility Bulletin: Claim Solutions, Not Results

By Reilley Keane ( October 5, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Two recent decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Constellation Designs LLC v. LG Electronics Inc. and Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology Inc., together illustrate how narrow the line can be between a claim that recites a technological solution and one that merely recites a desired result....
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