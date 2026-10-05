9th Circ. Invited To Take A Crack At Feds' Calif. Egg Law Suit

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 5, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to toss the federal government's challenge to a Golden State law banning the sale of eggs laid by hens raised in "cruel" conditions, but allowed California to file an interlocutory appeal, finding "there is substantial ground for difference of opinion" on the government's standing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.