Roblox Escapes Artist's AI Copyright Claims, For Now
By Elliot Weld ( October 5, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has allowed Roblox Corp. to duck claims from a 3D artist that his work had its copyright management information removed when it was used to train artificial intelligence but gave the artist a chance to remedy the issues with his suit....
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