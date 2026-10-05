Groups Sue For Cook County, Ill., Judge Assignment Records

By Andrea Keckley ( October 5, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Two public interest groups and a legal news outlet sued the chief judge of Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, the circuit clerk and the state's court administration director, alleging they withheld records showing when judges were authorized to handle other judges' cases, potentially concealing unauthorized rulings....
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