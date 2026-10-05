Tribe, Enviros Say Utility Flouted Nebraska Power Line Block

By Crystal Owens ( October 5, 2026, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe are asking a district court to decide a Nebraska utility's motion to lift a partial block on the approval of its 226-mile, 345-kilovolt electricity transmission line before construction starts, arguing that the federal government again ignored important aspects of the problem....
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