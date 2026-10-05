PVC Pipe Price-Fixing Settlements Get Final OKs

By Lauraann Wood ( October 5, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given her final blessing to more than $200 million in settlements consumers have struck in their antitrust suit accusing major polyvinyl chloride pipe producers of participating in an illegal price-fixing conspiracy, teeing the rest of the case up for the evidence-gathering phase of litigation....
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