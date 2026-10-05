Pepperdine Asks 9th Circ. For Another Shot At Netflix TM Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 5, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Pepperdine University is urging the Ninth Circuit to revive its trademark suit over the "Waves" team name used in a Netflix sports comedy series starring Kate Hudson, arguing that the district court judge's approach, "would give the entertainment industry carte blanche to infringe trademarks at will."...
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