7th Circ. Rejects Ex-Club Prez's Claim Of Fake Canceled Debt

By Zak Kostro ( October 5, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld the dismissal of a former country club president's claim that the club filed a fraudulent information return with the IRS reporting a canceled debt, saying he failed to make a case for overturning precedent that limited taxpayers' ability to seek damages for fraudulent return filings....
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