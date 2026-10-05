Ford Didn't Need To Keep Ex-Engineer's Records, Judge Says
By Mike Curley ( October 5, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge on Monday denied a bid for curative measures from a group of drivers suing Ford Motor Co. over allegedly faulty transmissions, saying their proposed class action failed to show that the automaker had a duty to preserve records from a former chief engineer who left the company years before the suit was filed....
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