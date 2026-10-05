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US Pushes For Reelection Of Int'l Radio Board Chief

By Christopher Cole ( October 5, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. telecom regulators are urging their foreign counterparts to reelect the leader of a key global treaty-making body and have nominated another U.S. candidate for a top post in the organization ahead of a meeting next month in Qatar....

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