1st Circ. Doubts Harvard Grant Fight Belongs In Claims Court

By Chris Villani ( October 5, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit Monday appeared skeptical that a lower court erred in backing Harvard University in a suit over the Trump administration's bid to freeze more than $2 billion in grant funding, suggesting that the case had been decided in the proper venue....
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