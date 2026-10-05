Wash. Bank Hid Fintech Loan Risks, Investor Says
By Sydney Price ( October 5, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Washington state-based Coastal Financial Corp. has been hit with an investor's proposed class action accusing it of failing to disclose risks related to its "banking as a service" offerings, which the shareholder says ultimately resulted in a 44% share decline earlier this year following the announcement of a $42 million quarterly loss....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.