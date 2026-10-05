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Insurer's Late Filing Doesn't Doom Crash Deal, Ga. Court Says

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 5, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court found Monday that an insurer's late delivery of a coverage statement did not prevent the enforcement of a settlement in a suit stemming from a car collision, sending the case back to a lower court to determine whether the deal was validly rescinded....

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