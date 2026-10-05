Deported Mass. Student May Be Beyond 1st Circ.'s Reach

By Chris Villani ( October 5, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday hinted that it may not have the ability to revive a Massachusetts college student's immigration case because she chose to remain abroad after being deported, meaning she is no longer in federal custody....
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