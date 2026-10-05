Media Advocacy Groups Can't Join ABC Suit Against FCC

By Christopher Cole ( October 5, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Monday denied two outside groups' bid to intervene in ABC's free speech suit against the Federal Communications Commission, saying they have not shown the network cannot adequately represent viewers' interests on its own....
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