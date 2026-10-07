LIV Golf Ch. 11 Tests Limits Of Reorganizing Around Talent

By Joseph Bain and Samantha Oppenheim ( October 7, 2026, 12:04 PM EDT) -- After months of speculation about "will they or won't they," LIV Golf New Jersey LLC and 56 of its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Sept. 8....
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