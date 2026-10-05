Crypto 'Godfather' Who Hired Cops To Extort Gets 6.5 Years
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 5, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-based cryptocurrency businessman who called himself "The Godfather" was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison and ordered to pay more than $23 million in restitution for getting Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies to harass his enemies and for separately stealing from Meta, federal prosecutors announced....
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