Ariz. Tribe Seeks Emergency Stop To Border Wall In DC Circ.

By Crystal Owens ( October 6, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Tohono O'odham Nation is asking the D.C. Circuit for an emergency injunction pending appeal to block construction of a border wall on its Arizona reservation, telling the appellate court that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intends to start construction as early as Monday....
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