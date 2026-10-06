DC Circ. Wary Of Hikvision Appeal Over FCC Device Denials

By Nadia Dreid ( October 6, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Chinese device-maker Hikvision hoped to convince the D.C. Circuit Tuesday that the Federal Communications Commission doesn't have the authority to strip a company's existing authorizations for national security reasons, but the judges did not seem persuaded....
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