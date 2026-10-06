NY Judge Slams 'Troubling' ICE Arrests, False Testimony

By Lauren Berg ( October 6, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents illegally arrested a noncitizen Bronx resident, a New York federal judge ruled, lambasting the agents' "excuse" that the erroneous arrest was based on misidentification as well as their efforts to falsify records to conceal their illegal actions....
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