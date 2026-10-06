FCC Threats Loom Like 'Guillotine,' ABC Tells Court

By Christopher Cole ( October 6, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- ABC argued during intense questioning from a D.C. federal judge Tuesday that a Federal Communications Commission probe of eight network-owned TV stations needs to end, because the agency's threats hang like a "guillotine" that could be cut loose at any time....
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