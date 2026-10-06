Flock, Colo. Towns Violated Residents' Privacy, Suit Says

By Rachel Konieczny ( October 6, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Flock's mass surveillance system and two Colorado towns invaded individuals' constitutional right to privacy by tracking their movements without consent and failing to employ safeguards for law enforcement using the technology, alleges a proposed class action filed in Colorado federal court....
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