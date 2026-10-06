Calif. Tribe Says Kalshi Evades Tribal Sports Betting Bans
By Elaine Briseño ( October 6, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Southern California tribe warned the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that a recent Third Circuit decision blocking New Jersey from enforcing its gambling laws against Kalshi could threaten tribes' exclusive rights to regulate gambling on their reservations....
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