Calif. Panel OKs Wells Fargo's Win In Sex Harassment Case

By Y. Peter Kang ( October 6, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing a Wells Fargo supervisor of sexually harassing a coworker on a business trip, saying employers are not strictly liable under the Fair Employment and Housing Act for sexual harassment by a supervisor who lacks supervisory authority over the plaintiff....
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