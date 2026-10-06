Travelers Says Silica Exclusions Bar Toxin Suits Coverage

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 6, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The insurer Travelers has urged a California federal court to dismiss a case alleging it improperly denied coverage to a tile and slab distributor for more than 450 personal injury and wrongful death suits, saying the policies bar coverage for injuries related to the underlying toxin exposure allegations....
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