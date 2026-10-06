Hertz Brass Sued Over EV Write-Downs, Stock Buybacks
By Jarek Rutz ( October 6, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stockholder has sued former CEO Stephen M. Scherr and a group of current and former officers and directors in Delaware Chancery Court, accusing them of concealing weak demand for electric-vehicle rentals while pursuing an EV strategy that allegedly left the rental-car company with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses....
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