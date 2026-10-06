AstraZeneca Takes Drug-Pricing Law Challenge To 4th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath ( October 6, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca on Monday asked the Fourth Circuit to resurrect its suit challenging how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services determines which drugs are subject to the landmark drug-pricing program, arguing that CMS is dodging limits on how many drugs can be selected by grouping some together....
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