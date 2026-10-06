Ga. Delivery Co. Will Pay $27.5K To Resolve OT Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 6, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area FedEx delivery contractor asked a Georgia federal judge to approve a $27,500 settlement with a former delivery driver who accused the company of paying him a flat wage and withholding overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act....
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