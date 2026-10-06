Pitt's Atty Insinuates Sexism By Jolie's Atty In Winery Fight
By Craig Clough ( October 6, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A hearing over Brad Pitt's efforts to obtain financial documents from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in a real estate battle over their winery turned personal Tuesday when Pitt's female counsel from Bird Marella suggested Jolie's male counsel from Murphy Rosen was being sexist, an intimation Jolie's attorney vehemently denied....
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