Gold-Hoarding Ex-CIA Officer Admits To $194M Fraud On Gov't

By Lauren Berg ( October 6, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A former CIA officer who federal prosecutors say stashed nearly 300 gold bars in his home admitted in Virginia federal court Tuesday that he acquired the hoard of precious metal, as well as real estate and luxury items, by defrauding the government out of $194 million....
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