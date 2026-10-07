Nonprofit's Ex-President Admits To Falsifying Tax Returns
By Asha Glover ( October 7, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A former president of a nonprofit organization serving the Telugu community who falsified tax returns by reclassifying expenditures meant to reimburse donors as legitimate expenses pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government in California federal court....
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