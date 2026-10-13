What To Watch As Justices Weigh Video Privacy Law's Scope
By Allison Grande ( October 13, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments Wednesday over who can sue under the decades-old Video Privacy Protection Act in a dispute that experts say is likely to hinge on the approach the justices take to squaring the statute's original intent with the capabilities of modern tracking technologies....
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