ATG Hid Alliance In Chancery Proxy Fight, Del. Justices Told

By Jarek Rutz ( October 7, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Digital asset company Empery's directors urged the Delaware Supreme Court justices on Wednesday to reverse a ruling requiring them to let activist investor ATG Capital Opportunities Fund LP's board nominees stand for election, arguing ATG failed to disclose a voting arrangement with another stockholder, while ATG maintained the company is trying to impose disclosure requirements its bylaws do not contain....
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