DOJ's Unusual Warning Puts Protests In FARA Crosshairs

By Jeffrey Izant and Evan Turgeon ( October 9, 2026, 9:57 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 16, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a public warning that individuals who act in the U.S. as agents of a foreign government or other foreign principal may face civil or criminal liability if they fail to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or if they fail to comply with the notification requirement in Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 951.[1]...