Brayman Says Concrete Flaws, Unpaid Bills Imperil DC Job
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 7, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Brayman Construction Corp. hit a joint venture awarded an $819 million design-build contract for the Potomac River Tunnel project with a breach of contract suit seeking more than $5.7 million in damages and a declaration excusing it from continued work....
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