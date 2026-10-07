Family Tells 5th Circ. Penske Can't Evade Crash Liability

By Linda Chiem ( October 7, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The family of a man killed in a Texas collision said a Fifth Circuit panel faithfully followed federal law when it revived its lawsuit alleging freight broker and trucking giant Penske is vicariously liable for the 2018 accident, and en banc review before the full court is unwarranted....
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