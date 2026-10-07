Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Axed $49M Verdict In Stent Fight
By Elliot Weld ( October 7, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied a bid from the University of Texas to get a panel to rehear its patent infringement case where a $49.4 million jury verdict against Boston Scientific was overturned....
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