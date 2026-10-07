Jets' Arbitration Bid In Firing Case Meets Skeptical Panel

By Carla Baranauckas ( October 7, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Wednesday questioned the New York Jets' bid to limit a federal arbitration exemption to sexual harassment victims and reporters, probing whether the law might also protect an employee who claims she was fired because of harassment allegations involving others....
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