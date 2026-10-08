Justices Told Award Moots Burford's 3rd Circ. Challenge
By Caroline Simson ( October 8, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A German claims aggregator is citing an award it received in ongoing arbitration involving Burford Capital as reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on the litigation funder's certiorari petition seeking review of an unfavorable Third Circuit decision....
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