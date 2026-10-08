Air Force Licenses Drone Capture Patent To AI Tech Co.
By Adam Lidgett ( October 8, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force is licensing one of its patents meant to trap drones and disarm their communication systems to an artificial intelligence space and defense infrastructure company to evaluate its use across various applications....
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