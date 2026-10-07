Crypto.com Beats Website Users' Tracking Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim ( October 7, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed, for now, a proposed class action alleging Crypto.com's site operator allowed third parties to track visitors' browsing activities despite rejecting the use of cookies, ruling Monday the plaintiffs lack standing since the information that was allegedly collected wasn't sensitive enough to constitute concrete injury....
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