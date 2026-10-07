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US, 14 Allies Pledge Coordination On EV, Chip Overproduction

By Dylan Moroses ( October 7, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and 14 trading partners, including some that are subject to a pending and related tariff investigation, have pledged to address global excess manufacturing production and capacity across key sectors, according to a statement published Wednesday by the U.S. Trade Representative....

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