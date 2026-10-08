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Deals Rumor Mill

SpaceX, DeepSeek And Anthropic Top Week's Deal Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( October 8, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- SpaceX is seeking financing to purchase $40 billion of Nvidia microchips, Chinese AI company DeepSeek is close to securing a $12 billion funding round, and Anthropic could launch its IPO before Thanksgiving. In other reports, Barbie maker Mattel is facing increased pressure to sell after a rough run on the stock market. ...

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