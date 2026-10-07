US Bank Keeps Workers' Break Suit In Seattle Federal Court

By Ben Adlin ( October 7, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A proposed wage-and-hour class action targeting U.S. Bank NA will remain in federal court, a Seattle judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the bank sufficiently showed that the dispute is worth more than $5 million and thus eligible for removal under the Class Action Fairness Act....
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