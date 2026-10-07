Zoetis Says Horse Owners Must Abide Deal To End Death Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 7, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Zoetis Inc. on Wednesday asked a Pennsylvania federal court to enforce a confidential settlement with the owners of a 3-year-old racehorse that they alleged died after receiving one of Zoetis' antibiotics, saying the plaintiffs can't ignore the agreement and their own counsel....
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