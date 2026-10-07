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Eldercare Co.'s Wage Class Fight Bound For Wash. High Court

By Ben Adlin ( October 7, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Washington's highest court agreed Tuesday to take up whether an appellate panel rightly revived two workers' proposed wage-and-hour class action against an eldercare provider despite the plaintiffs' membership in a separate class action against the company that was previously settled....

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