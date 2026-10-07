Amazon Patron's Sales Tax Overcharge Suit Tossed, For Now

By Rachel Riley ( October 7, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal magistrate judge has thrown out a consumer's proposed class action accusing Amazon of charging too much Tennessee sales tax, finding Wednesday that the plaintiff had not shown the e-commerce giant's alleged overcollection was driven by profit or other business motives....
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