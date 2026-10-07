House, Senate Dems Pitch Plans To Clamp Down On AI Harms
By Allison Grande ( October 7, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A House Democrat floated draft legislation Wednesday aimed at making it easier for those harmed by emerging artificial intelligence systems to sue developers for damages, on the same day that the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unveiled her own comprehensive framework for addressing "catastrophic" risks posed by AI....
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