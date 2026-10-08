Zoox Investors, Directors Clash Over Amazon Deal Class
By Jarek Rutz ( October 8, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday took under advisement a bid to certify a class of former Zoox Inc. common stockholders challenging Amazon.com Inc.'s $1.3 billion acquisition of the autonomous vehicle company, after hearing arguments over whether releases signed by most proposed class members prevent the case from proceeding on a classwide basis....
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