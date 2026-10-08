Dodd-Frank Act Is Focus Of Latest Amici In NJ-Kalshi Case
By Elaine Briseño ( October 8, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The lawmaker and a former top financial regulator who crafted the policies to regulate derivatives and swap markets weighed in on New Jersey's request to have the U.S. Supreme Court resolve a circuit split on prediction market regulation, saying Thursday that key legislation in the case was never intended to replace state gambling laws....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.